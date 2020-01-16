You are the owner of this article.
Davenport teen charged with trafficking stolen weapons
Davenport teen charged with trafficking stolen weapons

Edward James Armstrong Jr.

Edward James Armstrong Jr.

 Tom Loewy

Edward James Armstrong Jr. was 17 years old when he was arrested and charged with charged with third-degree burglary.

On Dec. 11, 2019 he turned 18.

Just over a month later, Armstrong Jr. has been charged with trafficking stolen weapons. The charge is directly linked to the teenager's alleged involvement in the theft of two mini-bikes and one handgun.

The Davenport resident was formally charged Wednesday. He had been in the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center after his July 8, 2019 arrest for third-degree burglary.

The case first unfolded after Bettendorf Police Department responded to a complaint on June 30, 2019 alleging the theft of two Coleman CT200U mini-bikes.

Then on July 8, 2019 Davenport Police investigators were called to a home in the 3000 block of North Marquette Street where a handgun was allegedly stolen.

Two days after the gun theft, members of the DPD's Gun Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on Armstrong Jr.'s residence, 5510 N. Division St.  According to the investigators, Armstrong Jr. was seen riding away from his home on one of the stolen mini-bikes.

Investigators said during an interview after his arrest Armstrong Jr. admitted to stealing the handgun.

