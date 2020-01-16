Davenport teen charged with trafficking stolen weapons

Edward James Armstrong Jr. was 17 years old when he was arrested and charged with charged with third-degree burglary.
On Dec. 11, 2019 he turned 18.
Just over a month later, Armstrong Jr. has been charged with trafficking stolen weapons. The charge is directly linked to the teenager's alleged involvement in the theft of two mini-bikes and one handgun.
The Davenport resident was formally charged Wednesday. He had been in the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center after his July 8, 2019 arrest for third-degree burglary.
The case first unfolded after Bettendorf Police Department responded to a complaint on June 30, 2019 alleging the theft of two Coleman CT200U mini-bikes.
Then on July 8, 2019 Davenport Police investigators were called to a home in the 3000 block of North Marquette Street where a handgun was allegedly stolen.
Two days after the gun theft, members of the DPD's Gun Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on Armstrong Jr.'s residence, 5510 N. Division St. According to the investigators, Armstrong Jr. was seen riding away from his home on one of the stolen mini-bikes.
Investigators said during an interview after his arrest Armstrong Jr. admitted to stealing the handgun.