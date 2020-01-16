Davenport teen charged with trafficking stolen weapons

Edward James Armstrong Jr. was 17 years old when he was arrested and charged with charged with third-degree burglary.

On Dec. 11, 2019 he turned 18.

Just over a month later, Armstrong Jr. has been charged with trafficking stolen weapons. The charge is directly linked to the teenager's alleged involvement in the theft of two mini-bikes and one handgun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Davenport resident was formally charged Wednesday. He had been in the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center after his July 8, 2019 arrest for third-degree burglary.

The case first unfolded after Bettendorf Police Department responded to a complaint on June 30, 2019 alleging the theft of two Coleman CT200U mini-bikes.

Then on July 8, 2019 Davenport Police investigators were called to a home in the 3000 block of North Marquette Street where a handgun was allegedly stolen.

Two days after the gun theft, members of the DPD's Gun Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on Armstrong Jr.'s residence, 5510 N. Division St. According to the investigators, Armstrong Jr. was seen riding away from his home on one of the stolen mini-bikes.

Investigators said during an interview after his arrest Armstrong Jr. admitted to stealing the handgun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.