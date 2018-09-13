MATHERVILLE, Ill. — A Davenport teen was arrested Wednesday in connection to a stolen vehicle found in Matherville, Ill.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department stated that the vehicle, reported stolen in Rock Island, was found abandoned in Matherville and another car owned by a Matherville resident was missing.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's department arrested a 16-year-old for the crime. He was faces numerous charges and is being detained pending a court appearance.
The juvenile's name has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.