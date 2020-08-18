Davenport teen faces multiple charges after eluding police, crashing into restaurant

A Davenport teen faces numerous charges after he led Bettendorf police on a chase then crashed into a Davenport restaurant about 4 a.m. Monday.

Kpehe Kortu Selli, 17 - he will turn 18 Sept. 4 - faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, third-degree attempted burglary,and third-degree burglary and failure to maintain control.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

Selli was driving a stolen Honda Odyssey van when Bettendorf police tried to stop him. He fled at speeds exceeding 85 mph in a 35 mph zone.

He lost control of the van, struck the building at Bad Boyz Pizza, 5266 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, then ran from the vehicle. He was taken into custody immediately afterward.

Inside the vehicle were three guns, one of which was stolen from Davenport.