Davenport teen facing 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery burglary and gun charges

A Davenport teen is facing a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary and weapons charges in relation to a string of crimes committed during November of 2020.

During a hearing June 29 in Scott County District Court, Malachi Damir Howard, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18 in district court.

First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the plea agreement, the court will be asked to approve that the three first-degree robbery and the first-degree burglary sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Howard will have to serve 17 ½ years for these convictions before he is eligible for parole or early release.

Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence, while possession of a firearm by a felon is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. The court will be asked to approve that those sentences run consecutive to one another, or back-to-back, and consecutive to the sentence for the first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary convictions.

Howard will get credit for the time he has served in county custody awaiting trial.

In accordance with the plea agreement, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft will be dropped.

According to Scott County District Court records, Howard and Austin Dion Hanson-Gales, 20, are accused of committing a first-degree burglary on Nov. 24, 2020, when they went into a home in the 2000 block of Farnam Street armed with a handgun. They also are accused of stealing a 2007 Honda Odyssey from the home.

Additionally, according to court records:

On Nov. 27, 2020, the pair committed a burglary to a home in the 2800 block of Farnam Street, and stole a 2015 Toyota Highlander from the same home.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Howard is accused of committing an armed robbery at a home in the 800 block of West 14th Street.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Howard and Hanson-Gales are accused of committing an armed robbery and burglary at a home in the 5600 block of Quercus Lane.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Howard and Hanson-Gales are accused of committing an armed robbery and first-degree burglary at a home in the 500 block of East 15th Street.

In each case the pair is accused of using a firearm to intimidate the victims.

Howard is being held in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $100,000 pending sentencing.

Hanson-Gales is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Hanson-Gales is being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000. A competency hearing for Hanson-Gales is scheduled for Aug. 3 in District Court.