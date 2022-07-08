 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Davenport teen facing 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery burglary and gun charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A Davenport teen is facing a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary and weapons charges in relation to a string of crimes committed during November of 2020.

During a hearing June 29 in Scott County District Court, Malachi Damir Howard, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18 in district court.

First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the plea agreement, the court will be asked to approve that the three first-degree robbery and the first-degree burglary sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Howard will have to serve 17 ½ years for these convictions before he is eligible for parole or early release.

People are also reading…

Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence, while possession of a firearm by a felon is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. The court will be asked to approve that those sentences run consecutive to one another, or back-to-back, and consecutive to the sentence for the first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary convictions.

Howard will get credit for the time he has served in county custody awaiting trial.

In accordance with the plea agreement, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft will be dropped.

According to Scott County District Court records, Howard and Austin Dion Hanson-Gales, 20, are accused of committing a first-degree burglary on Nov. 24, 2020, when they went into a home in the 2000 block of Farnam Street armed with a handgun. They also are accused of stealing a 2007 Honda Odyssey from the home.

Additionally, according to court records: 

  • On Nov. 27, 2020, the pair committed a burglary to a home in the 2800 block of Farnam Street, and stole a 2015 Toyota Highlander from the same home.
  • On Nov. 27, 2020, Howard is accused of committing an armed robbery at a home in the 800 block of West 14th Street.
  • On Nov. 27, 2020, Howard and Hanson-Gales are accused of committing an armed robbery and burglary at a home in the 5600 block of Quercus Lane.
  • On Nov. 30, 2020, Howard and Hanson-Gales are accused of committing an armed robbery and first-degree burglary at a home in the 500 block of East 15th Street.

In each case the pair is accused of using a firearm to intimidate the victims.

Howard is being held in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $100,000 pending sentencing.

Hanson-Gales is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Hanson-Gales is being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000. A competency hearing for Hanson-Gales is scheduled for Aug. 3 in District Court.

+1 
Malachi Howard

Malachi Howard
+1 
Austin Hanson-Gales

Austin Hanson-Gales
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man faces pimping charge

Davenport man faces pimping charge

A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four women discussing prices and times for sexual acts on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News