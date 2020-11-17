Davenport teen on probation charged with Oct. 25 murder of Lavonta Baker

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tolbert was to serve a term on probation until March 27, 2023, after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and two counts of assaulting police officers. He was sentenced March 27 of this year to three years on probation by Scott County District Judge Patrick McElyea.

The charges stemmed from two events.

On April 17, 2019, when he was 17, Tolbert was found within a block of a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that had been disabled by OnStar. Tolbert struck two officers as they took him into custody. He pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and two counts of assaulting police officers in that case, both aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.

On July 8, 2019, when he was still 17, Tolbert burglarized a garage to steal a Honda Civic. He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in that case, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

On Feb. 21 of this year, when contemplating to accept Tolbert’s guilty pleas, Scott County District Judge Mark Cleve rejected the proposed plea due to the agreement placing Tolbert on probation rather than a term of incarceration.