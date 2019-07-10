A Davenport teen who escaped in February from a Department of Corrections Residential Corrections Facility while on probation for shooting another person in December of 2017 as well as other charges, has been arrested in connection with another Davenport shooting that occurred in April.
Xzavier Fredrick Dodd, 19, of 1226 Brown St., was arrested Wednesday by Eldridge police on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, escape and three counts of violating his probation.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Farra, on April 5 at 5:49 a.m. officers were sent to 210 Kirkwood Blvd. in reference to a call of shots fired. During the investigation it was learned that Dodd had fired into residences at 210 Kirkwood Blvd. and 208 Kirkwood Blvd. Both homes were struck several times by bullets.
Dodd is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon in that case. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
However, since Dodd is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the firearms charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
On March 20, 2018, Dodd pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to charges of willful injury resulting in serious injury, felon in possession of a firearm, assault while displaying a weapon and carrying weapons.
Each of the charges stemmed from three separate events in which Dodd was involved.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on Dec. 16, 2017, Dodd, who was 17 at the time, fired a handgun into another vehicle while in the 900 block of Fillmore Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was struck in the leg.
Dodd pleaded guilty in that case to the willful injury charge, a Class C felony that carries a 10 years prison sentence.
On December 14, 2017, while in the area of West 8th and Washington streets, Dodd was hanging out the passenger-side window of a vehicle pointing a gun at people. He then shot at an unoccupied vehicle, according to court records.
In that case, Dodd pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault while displaying a weapon.
On June 24, 2017, at 2:45 p.m., a video surveillance camera, Dodd was involved in a shots-fired incident in the 2000 block of West 6th Street in Davenport, according to court records. In that instance, Dodd was in possession of a shotgun.
He pleaded guilty in that case to a charge of carrying weapons.
In May of 2018, Dodd was sentenced to four years on supervised probation for all of the charges to which he pleaded guilty.
Dodd violated his probation and in February walked away from the residential correction facility and was charged with escape.
Dodd was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $30,000, as well as a $35,000 cash or surety bond, for other charges, and without bond for his probation violations.