A Davenport 17-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting a man in the stomach in May.
Christian Lee Jessee, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury resulting in serious injury and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced April 3. In a written plea agreement filed Wednesday, Scott County prosecutors said they will recommend incarceration.
Iowa Code states a judge could suspend the sentence in whole or in part, including any mandatory minimum sentence, or could grant him a deferred judgement or sentence and place him on probation because he was under the age of 18 when the offense was committed.
At 12:58 a.m. May 14, Davenport police officers responded to the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired and found a man who had been shot in the stomach.
He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
The man told officers that he was involved in an argument with Jessee, who pulled out a gun and shot him.
At 1:04 a.m. May 18, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Spring Street and arrested him. A gun reported stolen by a family member was recovered in the vehicle.
He was charged with fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, in connection with the stolen gun. That charge will be dismissed at sentencing per the plea agreement.