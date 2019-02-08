A 17-year-old pleaded not guilty this week to charges stemming from a shooting that left a man injured at a Davenport Dollar General in December.
Deiondre Deshun Richardson of Davenport is charged as an adult with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and trafficking in stolen weapons. Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court records show that he waived formal arraignment, which was scheduled Thursday, and filed a written plea in Scott County District Court through his attorney, Murray Bell, on Wednesday.
He has a pretrial conference on March 1.
The shooting happened at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Dollar General, 2604 West Locust Street, according to court records. Officers found a 21-year-old man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
According to an arrest affidavit filed Jan. 3 in support of the criminal complaint, Richardson possessed a Walther P22 semi-automatic handgun while inside the store that morning.
He was adjudicated delinquent on a felony forgery charge, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
Police said in an application for a search warrant that witnesses reported seeing two men fighting inside the store and that one of them removed a handgun from his pocket and shot once.
The man ran from the shooter, who fled the store, then immediately returned and retrieved something from the floor before leaving again.
Another witness identified an involved vehicle that police linked to Richardson. Officers found him at West High School and he was taken into custody without incident. Police said in December that he was charged with carrying weapons.
Police have said the gun used in the shooting was found off of school grounds.
When asked if the teen could face more charges, Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said police have investigated the matter and have charged "what we can charge." He added that the case is considered closed.