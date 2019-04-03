A Davenport 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting a man in the stomach in May.
Christian Lee Jessee apologized to the man’s family, who sat in the courtroom gallery, during a 30-minute sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court.
“I did not want that man to get hurt,” he said. “I’m glad that he’s still alive.”
Jessee admitted he was high when he shot the man and said he is ready to turn his life around.
“I don’t feel like prison is what I need to be better,” he said. “I just need support and help because...I just want to get out and be productive, be a good person, start college when I get out."
Jessee pleaded guilty in February to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury resulting in serious injury and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
At 12:58 a.m. May 14, Davenport police officers responded to the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue for a report of shots fired and found a man shot in the stomach.
He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
The man told officers he was involved in an argument with Jessee, who shot him.
At 1:04 a.m. May 18, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Spring Street and arrested Jessee. A gun reported stolen by a family member was in the vehicle.
He was charged with fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, in connection with the stolen gun. Those charges were dismissed Wednesday.
Judge Joel Barrows on Wednesday sentenced Jessee to up to 10 years in prison each on the intimidation and willful injuries and a sentence of up to five years in prison on the possession of a firearm charge. He ordered that the sentences will run at the same time, for a total of up to 10 years.
Barrows also ordered Jessee to pay $10,779.32 in restitution. He will receive credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail.