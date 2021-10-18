 Skip to main content
Davenport teenager with gun conviction fails to return to correctional facility after work release
Crawford, Nick

A 17-year-old convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County didn't return to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility Saturday after being given work release, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Daryel Deanthony Shears, of Davenport, was sentenced in April 2020 to ten years in prison for threatening to shoot someone's house, and shooting a flare gun into the air while driving past the house in August 2019.

Shears was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 13, 2021. He is a 17-year-old black male, height 5'9", and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Shears' whereabouts should contact the Davenport Police Department.

