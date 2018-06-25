A Davenport woman was booked into the Scott County Jail early Monday after police say she attacked a man with a hammer and a baseball bat.
Quonnisha Quonnet Yancey, 36, last known address in the 4100 block of North Fairmount Street, faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
At 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the 1800 block of West 40th Street for a disturbance.
Police say Yancey, armed with a hammer, went to the man’s home and struck him with the hammer one time in the lower back near his hip, which caused swelling.
The man took the hammer from Yancey, who then retrieved a baseball bat from her vehicle and struck him several times, according to police.
She admitted to officers that she struck the man with the hammer by throwing it at him, according to police.
A witness observed Yancey assaulting the man, according to police.