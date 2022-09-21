Davenport woman accused of crashing car while fleeing police

A Davenport woman allegedly crashed a car containing a stolen gun while fleeing from police officers who were investigating a shooting complaint late Monday.

Gsani N. Bogan, 22, faces charges of eluding, interference with officials acts and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records.

When she was arrested, Bogan was on probation in relation to two different Scott County court cases, including one from earlier this year in which she was accused of shooting a man in the lobby of Genesis West’s emergency room. She also faces potential consequences in those cases.

The most recent charges stem from Bogan’s alleged acts around 11 p.m. Monday beginning in the 500 block of West 17th Street, Davenport.

Officers went to the area to investigate a report of gunfire and saw a black sedan leaving the area, according to court records. Some of the officers saw a black 2013 Ford Fusion at the intersection of North Ripley and West 17th streets and it was speeding away.

The driver, allegedly Bogan, did not stop when signaled by a marked Davenport Police Department squad car, instead fleeing at speeds over 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to court records.

Bogan allegedly crashed the Fusion into a traffic pole at East Locust and Grand Avenue, got out and tried to run, but officers captured her, court records state. During the foot chase, officers ordered her to stop several times, but she allegedly refused to obey those commands.

When they searched the Fusion, police allegedly found a stolen firearm on the front-passenger-side floor of the vehicle, as well as an open alcoholic beverage, court records state. The gun had been reported stolen out of Rock Island County.

Bogan has a suspended license, and allegedly told officers that is why she did not stop when ordered to do so, court records state.

She has felony convictions and is prohibited from having a firearm, court records state.

Earlier this year, authorities accused Bogan of shooting a man in the leg at 12:47 a.m. March 9 as the two fought in the Genesis West emergency room lobby.

In July, Bogan pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon in relation to the shooting, according to court records. In return, prosecutors dropped a charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

District Judge Mark Fowler gave Bogan five-year prison terms on each charge that were suspended in favor of up to three years of probation, court records state. The actual length of Bogan’s probation depended on the evaluation of her probation officer.

Bogan was also sentenced in July to a suspended 10-year prison term in a heroin case in which she was accused of violating her probation, court records state.

She was also given three years of probation in that case, and that sentence was concurrent to the sentence in the Genesis shooting case.

Court records state that officials have begun probation revocation proceedings against her in both cases.

Bogan remained in custody Wednesday, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Her bond in relation to Monday’s incident has been set at $25,000 cash only, according to the jail website. Another $15,000, related to other cases and also cash only, was also listed, meaning Bogan would have to post $40,000 cash before she could be released.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records state.