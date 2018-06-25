A Davenport woman was arrested early Monday after police say she sexually abused a then 14-year-old in 2016.
Tara Dawn Lane, 27, last known address in the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road, faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday. She will be arraigned July 19.
She was released from the Scott County Jail on her own recognizance and was placed on the highest level of pretrial release, which includes weekly face-to-face contact, curfew, home visits and electronic monitoring if deemed appropriate.
Police say Lane fondled the teen in December 2016. She denied the allegations.
On April 18, 2018, results from the Division of Criminal Investigations crime lab confirmed Lane’s DNA was found on the teen, according to police.