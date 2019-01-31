A Davenport woman was arrested Wednesday after police say her 15-year-old son, who has mental health issues, was living alone in an apartment that was bug-infested and covered in dog feces.
Christina Marie Michael, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:34 p.m. on one charge of child endangerment-bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $5,000 cash or surety. She has a preliminary hearing Feb. 8.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department was dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of West Locust Street after receiving a report of child neglect and endangerment.
According to an arrest affidavit filed Thursday, officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who had been living in the apartment alone since around Jan. 9.
Michael knew the boy was in the apartment overnight during this time. Officers said he had no adult supervision during this time.
Officers checked the apartment and found evidence of bug infestation and dog feces scattered throughout. The refrigerator was not working properly and had little food inside of it, the rear door did not secure, and the apartment did not have hot water.
The shower also did not work, and the boy had not bathed in nearly two weeks.
The boy had not attended school since the end of November. He suffers from diagnosed mental health issues and was not taking his medication, according to the affidavit.