Davenport woman accused of shooting at house, harassing victim over the phone
A Davenport woman was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly shooting a gun outside another person's house and threatening that person over the phone.

Alkia Kiasha Ross, 32, was reportedly on the phone with the victim threatening to assault her when she fired one round outside the victim's house, according to police affidavits.

Ross returned to her car and fired one more shot, still on the phone. Ross was intoxicated during this exchange.

"The defendant knowingly and willing harassed the victim prior to the shots fired. The defendant blocked the victim's vehicle in the driveway with her vehicle. The defendant advised she was going to assault the victim. The victim walked inside the residence and the defendant called the victim's repeatedly. The victim answered the phone and the defendant continued to threaten the victim," the affidavit states.

Ross has been charged with possession of dangerous weapons while under the influence, third-degree harassment and intoxication, all misdemeanors. She's also been charged with going armed with intent, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. 

She's being held in the Scott County Jail on a $6,600 bond.

