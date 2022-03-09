Davenport woman accused of shooting someone in Genesis West emergency room lobby

A Davenport woman faces charges, accused of shooting someone early Wednesday in the Genesis Health System's West emergency room lobby during a struggle.
The wounded person, a man, was shot in the thigh about 12:47 a.m., according to Scott County Court records. The shooting happened allegedly as he struggled with G'Sani N. Bogan, 21, of Davenport.
Bogan has been charged with reckless use of firearm, willful injury — causing bodily injury and use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records state.
Authorities contend that, as the two were fighting, Bogan pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, one of which hit the victim, whose age was not provided in the court record. There were a number of other people present.
Footage from security cameras shows the two fighting, Bogan attempting to pull the gun and the pair struggling over the weapon, court records state.
Bogan,was in custody as of 9:15 a.m., according to the Scott County Jail website. She was booked into the jail at 2:39 a.m. after being arrested by the Davenport Police Department.
Her next court date was not available Wednesday morning.
Photos: Old Davenport YMCA building to be torn down this spring

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in, sleeping there and stealing wiring from the building. A fire was reported last week, and a man rescued with critical injuries later died.
A chair in the outside childrens play area at the former YMCA biulding. YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
Open windows at the former YMCA in Davenport. The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
Playground equipment still remains in the outdoor childrens play area at the former YMCA. The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
Playground equipment still remains in the outdoor childrens play area at the former YMCA. The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
Moline police response to the shooting that happened Friday near Hamilton Elementary

One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident. There were yellow evidence markers visible on the sidewalk on the west side of 7th Street on either side of the intersection.
Moline police using a dog as they search the area around Friday's shooting scene
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Moline police investigating the scene of Friday's shooting near Hamilton Elementary
One person was shot the morning of Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Hamilton Elementary, which is nearby, was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
Moline police on the scene of a shooting that happened Friday morning
Moline police have one person in custody after a shooting in Moline near Hamilton Elementary. One person was shot. The school was locked down while police investigated the attack.
Moline police investigating shooting Friday morning near Hamilton Elementary
One person was in custody and another injured after a shooting Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Police used dogs as part of their efforts to investigate the attack. The school was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
