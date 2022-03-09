Davenport woman accused of shooting someone in Genesis West emergency room lobby

A Davenport woman faces charges, accused of shooting someone early Wednesday in the Genesis Health System's West emergency room lobby during a struggle.

The wounded person, a man, was shot in the thigh about 12:47 a.m., according to Scott County Court records. The shooting happened allegedly as he struggled with G'Sani N. Bogan, 21, of Davenport.

Bogan has been charged with reckless use of firearm, willful injury — causing bodily injury and use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records state.

Authorities contend that, as the two were fighting, Bogan pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, one of which hit the victim, whose age was not provided in the court record. There were a number of other people present.

Footage from security cameras shows the two fighting, Bogan attempting to pull the gun and the pair struggling over the weapon, court records state.

Bogan,was in custody as of 9:15 a.m., according to the Scott County Jail website. She was booked into the jail at 2:39 a.m. after being arrested by the Davenport Police Department.

Her next court date was not available Wednesday morning.

