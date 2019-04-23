A Davenport woman was arrested Monday after police say she stabbed a woman in the neck with a steak knife, causing a laceration.
Mollie Ann Bothel, 18, of the 2800 block of Oak Street, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash or surety. She has a preliminary hearing May 2.
At 3:38 p.m. Monday, Davenport police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Jebens Avenue for a disturbance involving a woman who had a cut to her neck, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police say Bothel “knowingly and willfully” stabbed the woman in the neck with a steak knife, causing a laceration.