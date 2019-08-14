A Davenport woman on probation in a stolen vehicle case faces a new charge after police say she stabbed a woman in July.
Jessica Lynn Wildermuth, 28, of the 300 block of East 12th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday on one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
She will be arraigned Sept. 5. Bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 cash-only.
At 9:27 p.m. July 12, Davenport police responded to the 700 block of North Howell Street for a disturbance that resulted in a stabbing, according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman was screaming and was bleeding from her left shoulder, top of her left arm and lower left forearm.
The woman appeared to be losing consciousness while she received medical attention. She told officers she and Wildermuth got into a physical fight and Wildermuth stabbed her multiple times with a long blue serrated knife.
Wildermuth had left the scene.
She required a tourniquet and was transported to a local hospital where she went into surgery as doctors decided whether she should be flown to Iowa City, according to the affidavit.
In November, Wildermuth was sentenced to a year in jail with all but 20 days suspended and placed on one year of probation on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor.
A $2,000 cash-only warrant was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear for a review of probation compliance and to completed community service and a substance abuse evaluation and/or treatment, according to court records.
A hearing in that case is set for Friday.