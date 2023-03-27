A Davenport woman faces multiple charges after a late night robbery Sunday that involved a child being taken.

Scott County authorities have charged Rena S. McGee, 49, with child stealing, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit forcible felony, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from a beating that occurred at 10:50 p.m. at the Casey’s at 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, and the events investigators think led to it.

McGee and several other people are accused of stealing more than $4,000 from a woman, beating her when she confronted them about it, then driving away in a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, which was occupied by the victim’s infant, court records show.

Davenport police stopped the Avalanche in the 4300 block of Brady Street, and McGee was in the driver’s seat, records show. Officers found $4,762 in the vehicle, on McGee’s person or in a blue bookbag that belonged to her, police said.

The records do not specify where the infant was at the time of the traffic stop nor whether the baby was injured.

The child’s mother, who was not identified, was injured during the beating, including a cut to her face and bruising around her left eye, records state.

At least one other person involved in the attack was questioned by police, but that person is identified in records as McGee’s co-defendant, rather than by name.

The co-defendant admitted to participating in the assault on the victim and told investigators that the recovered money belonged to the victim, police said. The person also accused McGee of taking the money and hiding it in the vehicle.

Investigators wrote that they think McGee and her co-defendant were on a trip with the victim and baby when the incident occurred.

Two other people, also not identified, took part in assaulting the victim, records state. It was not clear if they also were on the trip.

McGee’s initial appearance was Monday morning, and her next court appearance was scheduled for April 6, records state. She remained in custody Monday morning, held on a $35,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.