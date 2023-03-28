A Davenport woman and teen face charges after a late-night robbery Sunday that involved a child being taken.

Scott County authorities have charged Rena S. McGee, 49, with child stealing, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit forcible felony, according to Scott County court records. Shanya Shelton, 17, also of Davenport, faces a single charge of second-degree robbery in relation to the incident.

The charges stem from a beating that occurred at 10:50 p.m. at the Casey’s at 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, and the events investigators think led to it.

They are accused of stealing about $4,000 from a person, then, along with two others, beating her when she confronted them about it, according to court records. Then McGee and Shelton drove away in a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche occupied by the victim’s infant, according to court records.

Both McGee and Shelton’s court files had the same narrative of what police think occurred, so it was unclear from the records what part each is thought to have played in the following parts of the incident:

Davenport police stopped the Avalanche in the 4300 block of Brady Street, and one of the defendants was in the driver’s seat, records show. Officers found $4,762 in the vehicle, on the driver’s person or in a blue bookbag that belonged to her, police said.

The records do not specify where the infant was at the time of the traffic stop nor whether the baby was injured.

The child’s mother, who was not identified, was injured during the beating, including a cut to her face and bruising around her left eye, records state.

The defendant who was not driving was questioned by police and admitted to participating in the assault on the victim and told investigators that the recovered money belonged to the victim, police said. The person also accused the driver of taking the money and hiding it in the vehicle.

Investigators wrote that they think McGee and Shelton were on a trip with the victim and baby when the incident occurred.

Two other people, also not identified, took part in assaulting the victim, records state. It was not clear if they also were on the trip.

McGee’s initial appearance was Monday morning, and her next court appearance was scheduled for April 6, records state. She remained in custody Monday evening, held on a $35,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

Shelton was not listed on the jail website, and a Scott County Sheriff’s Office official said Monday night that she would be held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center unless she had posted bond.

Her bond has been set at $10,000 according to court records, which did not show that she had been freed as of Monday evening.