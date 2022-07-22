Davenport woman arrested after loaded hand gun, heap of drugs found in home

A 64-year-old Davenport woman is facing five felony charges after police found a loaded gun among a slew of drugs in her home.

Police arrested Deborah Louise Van Almen just after after 1 p.m. Wednesday when they arrived at her home in the 2000 block of N. Howell Street. After a search, officers found scales with marijuana residue, packaging for the drugs, and:

A loaded 9 mm pistol.

Approximately 152 grams of marijuana.

69 ecstasy pills.

9.10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

4 dosages of LSD.

Nearly $1,500 in cash.

After being read her Miranda rights, Van Almen admitted to officers the drugs were hers and she was selling them in the area. She also told officers many people had come into her home to use the drugs. Additionally, the marijuana and ecstasy did not have the proper drug tax on them, as required by Iowa law.

Van Almen was booked into the Scott County Jail and charged with two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, two counts of intent to deliver and one count of hosting a drug house. Bail was set at $30,000. She was released on bond nearly four hours later, according to court records.