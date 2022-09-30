Davenport woman arrested for allegedly selling meth

A traffic stop early Friday led to the arrest of a Davenport woman for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

Monica Rose Gomez, 37, also known in Scott County District Court records as Monica Rose Vasquez, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 29 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Vasquez also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of 5 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Furlong, at 2:07 a.m. on the frontage road of North Brady Street, a traffic stop was conducted on a black Lincoln LS for not having a license plate and for a broken passenger side tail light.

The front seat passenger was identified as Monica Gomez, also known as Vasquez.

The smell of marijuana emanated from the vehicle and marijuana blunts could be seen in the ash tray.

During a search of the vehicle approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine was seized from where Gomez was sitting.

Police have said the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that 290 doses of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle.

Also seized were 11 Vyvanse pills, normally used for the treatment of attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, 10 amphetamine pills, eight hydrocodone pills and 17 Adderall pills. Gomez was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance-first offense, one charge for each of the different drugs. The charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Also seized was a digital scale and packaging materials.

During a post-Miranda interview Gomez told investigators that she is not involved with selling methamphetamine. However, according to the affidavit, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department recently received information from another law enforcement agency of Gomez being involved with the selling of meth.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday morning in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Paul Aitken scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Oct. 7.

Gomez was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $30,000 bond, cash or surety.