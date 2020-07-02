Davenport woman arrested for trafficking in meth

A Davenport woman already on pretrial release for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group has been arrested on Scott County warrants also alleging she was peddling meth.
Scott County authorities arrested Heather Marie Van Alstine, also known as Heather VanAlstine, 50, of the 2100 block of Farnham St., on Thursday.
She is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, agents with the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit used a confidential source to perform four controlled buys of meth from Van Alstine.
The first controlled buy was done at 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4900 block of North Pine Street where 6.9 grams of meth was purchased from Van Alstine.
The second buy was performed at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 6 in a residence in the 1500 block of West 16th Street where 12 grams of meth were bought.
The third buy at 3:46 p.m. on Jan. 31 was for 5.3 grams that was done in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.
The fourth buy was done at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 7000 block of Elmore Avenue for 12.4 grams.
Police waited for final results from the state crime lab.
Van Alstine was being held Thursday in the Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10 in Scott County District Court.
She was arrested June 18 on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 6:18 p.m. on Feb. 27, agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group conducted an undercover buy from Van Alstine in the 2300 block of West 53rd Street in Davenport. She was given $200 in marked currency for about 8.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Van Alstine was released on her own recognizance and placed under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for July 8 in Scott County District Court.
