Davenport woman arrested for trafficking in meth

A Davenport woman already on pretrial release for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group has been arrested on Scott County warrants also alleging she was peddling meth.

Scott County authorities arrested Heather Marie Van Alstine, also known as Heather VanAlstine, 50, of the 2100 block of Farnham St., on Thursday.

She is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, agents with the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit used a confidential source to perform four controlled buys of meth from Van Alstine.

The first controlled buy was done at 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4900 block of North Pine Street where 6.9 grams of meth was purchased from Van Alstine.

The second buy was performed at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 6 in a residence in the 1500 block of West 16th Street where 12 grams of meth were bought.

The third buy at 3:46 p.m. on Jan. 31 was for 5.3 grams that was done in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.