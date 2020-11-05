Davenport woman charged by feds for being drug user in possession of a gun

A federal grand jury has indicted a Davenport woman for being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and providing a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to the electronic records for the U.S. District Court, Davenport, on July 10, Andrea Renee Culberson, 37, possessed a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol and 9mm ammunition while being a user of marijuana.

Also, on July 16, Culberson, in connection with the acquisition of a FNP .40-caliber pistol, made a false statement to a licensed federal firearms dealer to purchase the weapon.

On the ATF Form 4473, which people must fill out to purchase a firearm, Culberson indicated that she was not an unlawful user of or addicted to marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance.

Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Culberson was arrested Thursday. The indictment was handed down Tuesday.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods, programs that bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce gun violence.

The case is being investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.