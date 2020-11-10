Davenport woman charged in Chuck E. Cheese homicide to remain jailed

A Davenport woman charged with the shooting death of a mother of five inside Chuck E. Cheese will remain jailed with bond set at $1 million cash-only.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, made a telephonic court appearance Tuesday afternoon when a bond reduction was denied.
The Davenport woman is charged with first-degree murder for her suspected role in the shooting death of Eloise Chairs, 29, inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in late October.
Her counsel, Attorney Derek Jones, sought to alter her bond to allow for a cash surety bond due to a lack of criminal history and no failure to appears on her record.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield pushed back on that, pointing to first-degree murder being "the most serious charge we have in this state," he said Tuesday.
"This involved shooting someone with a gun she had in her purse at the Chuck E. Cheese here in town, which was full of families and children," Bradfield said.
Pollion spoke during the hearing, echoing her attorney's argument about a lack of criminal history.
"I do have a baby boy as well that I don't really have much support for or much help … I would like a realistic bond to prepare him to be somewhere safe while I go through this," she said.
With that, the judge ruled bond would remain at $1 million cash-only citing the seriousness and circumstances, the restaurant being crowded at the time of the shooting, in the case.
Pollion will return to court Dec. 3 for her arraignment.
