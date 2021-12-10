Davenport woman charged in death of 22-day-old child

A Davenport woman was charged Friday with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child in February.
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, was the main person responsible for the child's care, according to an arrest affidavit. She had reportedly created a dangerous sleep environment while intoxicated which lead to the child's death.
Davenport Police were called to the Ahlgren's home on Feb. 7, along with Davenport Fire and Medic, in reference to the child's death, the affidavit states.
After an investigation, police determined Ahlgren was the baby's sole caretaker and she had created an environment that put the child's health and safety at risk.
A warrant for Ahlgren's arrest was issued on Tuesday and she was arrested Friday. She's currently being held in the Scott County jail.
Child endangerment resulting in death is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
