Davenport woman charged in death of 22-day-old pleads not guilty
Davenport woman charged in death of 22-day-old pleads not guilty

A Davenport woman charged with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child has pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a speedy trial. 

Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, was arrested in December 2021 for the death which occurred in February 2021. 

Davenport Police were called to the Ahlgren's home on Feb. 7, along with Davenport Fire and Medic, in reference to the child's death, the arrest affidavit states. 

After an investigation, police determined Ahlgren was the baby's sole caretaker and she had created an environment that put the child's health and safety at risk. She had reportedly created a dangerous sleep environment while intoxicated which lead to the child's death.

The not guilty plea was filed Wednesday as a written arraignment in the Scott County court system.

Ahlgren's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. 

Child endangerment resulting in death is a class B felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

