Davenport woman charged in death of 22-day-old pleads not guilty

After an investigation, police determined Ahlgren was the baby's sole caretaker and she had created an environment that put the child's health and safety at risk. She had reportedly created a dangerous sleep environment while intoxicated which lead to the child's death.

The not guilty plea was filed Wednesday as a written arraignment in the Scott County court system.

Ahlgren's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

Child endangerment resulting in death is a class B felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.