Davenport woman charged in fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
A Davenport woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Davenport in May has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Michelle Fix, 54, accepted a plea agreement in September in which she agreed to plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, and failure to provide proof of financial liability. In exchange, the state dropped Fix's other ticket for speeding.

Fix submitted her guilty plea on Oct. 5. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19. Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death is a class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Fix was arrested in May after she hit Alfonso Reid Jr., 48, of Davenport on the 800-900 block of West 2nd Street on May 1. According to court documents, Reid was walking across the road and had yielded to traffic but was hit by Fix, who was speeding in a 2008 Chrysler 300 LX. Reid died on May 8 because of his injuries.

According to a search warrant, Fix refused to cooperate with the police and a “BOLO,” or "be on the lookout," was placed on the vehicle. The Chrysler was found at 8 a.m. May 6 abandoned in the 6600 block of South Concord Street. The vehicle had damage consistent with striking a person. Damage extended from the front end left side to the windshield and roof line.

The investigation identified Fix as the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and she failed to stop and render aid to Reid. She turned herself in to the police on May 28.

Fix was estimated to be traveling at 38-43 mph at the time of the crash.

