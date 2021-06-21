Davenport woman charged in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

Witnesses and video indicated that the vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler 300 LX, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. Reid was crossing the roadway and had yielded to traffic but was struck by the Chrysler while he was crossing.

The vehicle was identified by video from the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge. The video showed the make, model and license plate number.

According to Wiley’s search warrant, Fix refused to cooperate with the police and a “BOLO,” or "be on the lookout," was placed on the vehicle. The Chrysler was found at 8 a.m. May 6 abandoned in the 6600 block of South Concord Street. The vehicle had damage consistent with striking a person. Damage extended from the front end left side to the windshield and roof line.

The investigation identified Fix as the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and she failed to stop and render aid to Reid.

Fix was estimated to be traveling at 38-43 mph at the time of the crash.