Davenport woman charged in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

A Davenport woman charged in a hit-and-run incident that left a man dead in May has submitted her arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Michelle R. Fix, 53, allegedly hit Alfonso Reid Jr., 48, with her car on May 1, which lead to Reid's death on May 8.
Fix turned herself in to Scott County authorities on May 28. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
She is also charged with failing to provide proof of liability insurance and speeding.
According to the arrest affidavit and search warrant filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Jason Wiley, at 11:07 p.m. on May 1, Davenport officers responded to the 800-900 block of West 2nd Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Officers found Reid, of Davenport, lying in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Reid died of his injuries May 8.
Witnesses and video indicated that the vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler 300 LX, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. Reid was crossing the roadway and had yielded to traffic but was struck by the Chrysler while he was crossing.
The vehicle was identified by video from the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge. The video showed the make, model and license plate number.
According to Wiley’s search warrant, Fix refused to cooperate with the police and a “BOLO,” or "be on the lookout," was placed on the vehicle. The Chrysler was found at 8 a.m. May 6 abandoned in the 6600 block of South Concord Street. The vehicle had damage consistent with striking a person. Damage extended from the front end left side to the windshield and roof line.
The investigation identified Fix as the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and she failed to stop and render aid to Reid.