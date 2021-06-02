Davenport woman charged in hit-and-run fatality

A Davenport woman has been charged in connection with a May 1 hit-and-run that led to the victim’s death on May 8.

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Fix turned herself in to Scott County authorities Friday. Fix waived her preliminary hearing. Arraignment is scheduled for June 24 in Scott County District Court.

Fix also is charged with failing to provide proof of liability insurance and speeding.

According to the arrest affidavit and search warrant filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Jason Wiley, at 11:07 p.m. on May 1, Davenport officers responded to the 800-900 block of West 2nd Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Officers found Alfonso Reid Jr., 48, of Davenport lying in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Reid died of his injuries May 8.