Davenport woman charged in hit-and-run fatality

A Davenport woman has been charged in connection with a May 1 hit-and-run that led to the victim’s death on May 8.
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Fix turned herself in to Scott County authorities Friday. Fix waived her preliminary hearing. Arraignment is scheduled for June 24 in Scott County District Court.
Fix also is charged with failing to provide proof of liability insurance and speeding.
According to the arrest affidavit and search warrant filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Jason Wiley, at 11:07 p.m. on May 1, Davenport officers responded to the 800-900 block of West 2nd Street to investigate a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Officers found Alfonso Reid Jr., 48, of Davenport lying in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Reid died of his injuries May 8.
Witnesses and video indicated that the vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler 300 LX, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. Reid was crossing the roadway and had yielded to traffic but was struck by the Chrysler while he was crossing.
The vehicle was identified by video from the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge. The video showed the make, model and license plate number.
According to Wiley’s search warrant, Fix refused to cooperate with the police and a “BOLO,” or "be on the lookout," was placed on the vehicle. The Chrysler was found at 8 a.m. May 6 abandoned in the 6600 block of South Concord Street. The vehicle had damage consistent with striking a person. Damage extended from the front end left side to the windshield and roof line.
The investigation identified Fix as the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and she failed to stop and render aid to Reid.
Fix was estimated to be traveling at 38-43 mph at the time of the crash.