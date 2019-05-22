A Davenport woman was speeding, driving recklessly and closely following another vehicle just before she lost control of her vehicle and struck an uninvolved truck head-on in December on U.S. 67 in Bettendorf, according to police.
The woman, Vera Ann Clay, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, in connection with the crash that seriously injured a Rock Island man. She also was injured, according to police.
Clay also was cited for reckless driving, speeding and failure to provide insurance.
Jail records show she posted $7,000 through a bail bond company and was released more than two hours later. She has a preliminary hearing May 31.
The crash happened at 11:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of State Street, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf police in support of the criminal complaint.
Clay was driving a white 2010 Volkswagen Routan east; a second vehicle also driving east was in close proximity to her vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Clay said the other vehicle made contact with hers. The two vehicles were traveling at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph.
The two vehicles also engaged in “other reckless behavior, such as swerving, lane changing and following each other closely, according to the affidavit.
Clay lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a 2018 GMC Sierra head-on. The force of the collision was so significant that the GMC Sierra was thrown off the roadway and started on fire.
The driver of the truck, Bob Thompson, 63, suffered multiple serious injuries internally and to his arms and legs.
He was airlifted from the scene to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Clay also was airlifted from the scene, according to police.
A warrant was issued for her April 26, according to court records. A warrant also has been issued for the driver of the second vehicle, Christina Renee Nolen, 35.
She was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.