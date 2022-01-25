Davenport woman charged with conspiring to light a car on fire

A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
Stephanie Elizabeth Kloppenborg, 36, is charged with second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. According to an arrest affidavit, Kloppenborg followed a co-defendant to a road in LeClaire where they intended to dump a 2014 Ford Fusion on Sept. 20, 2021. The co-defendant set fire to the vehicle, and Kloppenborg gave the co-defendant a ride away from the scene.
Second-degree arson is a class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Kloppenborg was arrested Monday by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Scott County jail, where she is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.