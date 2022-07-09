Davenport woman charged with defrauding COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure program

A Davenport woman has been charged by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals for allegedly defrauding the Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic of $12,450.

Carrie Ann Kephart, 49, is charged with one count of first-degree fraudulent practice. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Iowa Finance Authority administers the Foreclosure Prevention Program that assists income-eligible renters who are at risk of eviction because of the involuntary loss of income as a result of COVID-19.

The tenant and landlord each are responsible to complete their own separate applications and verifications and provide supporting documentation via a web-based portal.

The tenant and landlord digitally sign and date a certification verifying that all information is true and correct and acknowledge that they understand it is a criminal offense to make a false statement in writing to procure assistance.

The applications are then reviewed to determine if the applicants meet the program’s qualifications. If approved, funds are deposited directly into the landlord’s bank account to assist with the tenant’s rent.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the Iowa Finance Authority, or IFA, received an Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, or EFPP, application for Lamonta Payne. The application indicated that on March 28, 2020, one or more of his household members had experienced a documented, involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19. The application attested that 1529 Fulton Court was Payne’s primary residence and because of the involuntary loss of income the household was unable to pay its monthly rent of $800, for August, September, October and November of 2020.

On Sept. 2, 2020, payment in the amount of $3,200 was issue to the landlord, Carrie Kephart.

An investigation of the application found that Payne was not living at the address on Fulton Court during that period but was instead incarcerated in the Dallas County, Texas, Jail from June 2, 2020, through April 27, 2021.

Additionally, Kephart and her co-defendant in the case, William Santino Maylone, 51, evicted Payne from the Fulton Court property on June, 30, 2020. Scott County District Court records do not indicate that Maylone has yet been charged in the case.

On Sept. 7, 2020, the IFA received an EFPP for Santino Maylone, which indicated that on April 6, 2020, one or more members of Santino Maylone’s household had experience documented, involuntary loss of income because of COVID-19 and were unable to pay their monthly rent of $800, for June, July August and September of 2020.

The home where he allegedly was living was 2213 ½ Farnam St. On Sept. 7, 2020, payment was made to the landlord, Kephart, in the amount of $3,200.

An investigation revealed that Santino Maylone’s date of birth on the application of July 31, 1998, was false and that the real date of birth is July 31, 2008. Additionally, Santino Maylone was living with his parents, who are Carrie Kephart and William Maylone, at 2514 E. Locust St.,

Additionally, the social security number for Santino Maylone was invalid, and the Farnam Street residence was only owned by William Maylone until July 31, 2020, when it was acquired by FFG Partners LLC in a Tax Sale Deed.

On Oct. 5, 2020, an application for assistance was received by the IFA for Francisco Cavazos. The application stated that on April 7, 2020, the Cavazos household suffered a loss of income because of COVID-19 and that the residence of 2213 Farnam St., was the household’s primary residence. The application stated that Cavazos needed help with rent for the four months from August 2020 through November 2020. A check for $3,200 was sent to Kephart.

An investigation revealed that Cavazos no longer lived at the Farnam Street home during the time period for which rent was requested and that William Maylone no longer owned the property.

On Oct. 19, 2020, the IFA received an EFPP application for a Brad Dose. The application attested that Dose’s residence was 2612 Long Hollow Road in Dorchester, Iowa, in Allamakee County.

A payment was made to Kephart in the amount of $2,850 to pay for Dose’s alleged $950 per month rent for the three months of August, September and October of 2020.

An investigation revealed that the property in Dorchester, Iowa, belongs to Kephart’s father, Jeri Schwartzhoff, who knew nothing of the application, told authorities it was fictitious and said that Dose had never lived at the residence.

Kephart was arrested Friday and booked into the Scott County Jail.

During a first appearance hearing in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Paul Aitken released Kephart on her own recognizance and set a preliminary hearing date of July 28.