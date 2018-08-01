A Davenport woman accused of twice driving a vehicle into a crowd of people Tuesday night had her bond set Wednesday at $5,000 cash or surety.
Esther Arriaga, 42, last known address in the 1300 block of North Gaines Street, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
She also was ticketed for driving with a suspended license.
Arriaga will be arraigned Aug. 23.
At 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to the 1300 block of Gaines Street for a disturbance.
Police say Arriaga drove a vehicle into a crowd of about 15 people with the intent to injure or provoke fear.
Numerous witnesses alleged she drove the vehicle twice into the crowd, according to police.