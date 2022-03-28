 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport woman charged with DUI in fatal Moline crash

Alijah T. Quilty

 Moline Police Department

Moline police have charged a Davenport woman in a fatal head-on collision in January that killed a Silvis man.

Alijah T. Quilty, 26, faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a Moline Police Department news release. The charges stem from the Jan. 9 head-on crash that killed Gregory H. Blaser, 69, of Silvis.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the 900 block of 36th Avenue and involved a tan 1998 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Blaser and a green 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Quilty, authorities said.

The Trailblazer, heading west, crossed into the eastbound lane, striking Blaser's SUV head-on. Both vehicles were severely damaged and the Moline Fire Department had to extract both drivers from the wrecked vehicles. 

Blaser was sent to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to the news release. Quilty was taken to a local hospital and later flown to another trauma hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to Moline police.

She turned herself into the Rock Island County Jail on Friday and was released after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond.

Details about when she will appear in court were not yet available Monday morning.

