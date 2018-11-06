CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Davenport woman faces a charge in Henry County Circuit Court of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Keasia D. Morrow, 18, was charged with the Class 2 felony on Oct. 29. At Monday’s preliminary hearing, Illinois State Trooper Dustin Hoffmeier said that, Oct. 27, he received information about a 2015 Dodge Charger stolen from Chicago. Hoffmeier said he ran the plates off the vehicle and it came back as being stolen.
Hoffmeier conducted a traffic stop and confirmed it had the vehicle been stolen from Chicago. He said Morrow had no proof of ownership and claimed she paid $450 for the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded. Morrow is free on $1,000 bond posted Nov. 1.
On Monday, Judge Jeffrey O’Connor found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and set a Jan. 24 pre-trial conference.