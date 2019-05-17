A Davenport woman was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday after police say she led them on a high-speed, two-state chase in April with three young children unrestrained in the car.
Tana Lashay Tate, 24, of the 300 block of Besty Ross Place, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and three counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
She also was cited for reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to use child restraint device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Bond was set Friday at $11,000 cash or surety.
At 2:10 a.m. April 20, a Davenport police officer observed a gold Chrysler Town & Country northbound in the 1200 block of Iowa Street, according to arrest affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint. The officer recognized the vehicle as the same one involved in a reckless driving and eluding incident earlier that night where the vehicle struck a tree, causing front-end damage and the passenger headlight from working.
Police tried to stop the car in the 3900 block of Eastern Avenue, but it sped off westbound on Veteran's Memorial Parkway and turned north on Brady Street before taking the Interstate 80 eastbound exit.
Police used stop sticks to pop the car's tires, but it continued along the shoulder, nearly striking a semi truck. The vehicle crossed the I-80 Bridge eastbound into Illinois and continued finally stopped just before reaching Exit 7 toward Colona.
Police found children ages 2-, 1- and 4-months-old were unrestrained inside the van.
Tate admitted she saw police attempting to stop the vehicle and told officers she was aware of the danger she put her children in by driving at high speeds.
Tate had a felony warrant out of Rock Island County for failing to appear on a charge of damaging property.
Court records show she pleaded guilty to the charge, a Class 4 felony, on Thursday and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge.
Her passenger, Kevin Sherman Frasure, 24, of Davenport, was charged with three counts of child endangerment and interference with official acts for eluding and a reckless-driving incident earlier that night.
He also was cited for reckless driving, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to use child restraint device, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to prove proof of financial liability.
Tate and Frasure will be arraigned June 6.