A Davenport woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police allege she sold crystal methamphetamine to undercover officers in December and January.
Jamie Lynn Hubbs, 33, of 2003 W. 1st St., Davenport, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 15.1 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Hubbs also is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, each of which is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
She also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or Q-CMEG, on December 28, Hubbs made arrangements to sell crystal methamphetamine to an undercover agent. When the agent arrived at the agreed on place of the sale, Hubbs sent someone else out to conduct the transaction in which 3.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine were exchanged for cash.
On Jan. 3, Hubbs sold 4.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine to an undercover agent in return for cash.
On Jan. 11, agents searched Hubbs home and seized 15.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as packaging materials, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.
Hubbs was arrested Saturday after authorities concluded their investigation. She was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totally $50,300, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22 in Scott County District Court.