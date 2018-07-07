A Davenport woman is in custody after Scott County Sheriff’s investigators arrested her on a warrant alleging she sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer at least three times during the month of April.
Melissa Ann Hoffman, 31, of 7171 W. 60th St., Lot 88, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 kilograms, or 11 pounds, of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Hoffman also is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of those charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
She also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cannabis, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s undercover agents, on April 10 Hoffman sold 1.1 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover agent when they met in the area of West 3rd and Pine streets in Davenport.
Then on April 12, Hoffman sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover agent while they were in the 1800 block of East Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to the affidavits.
Then, on April 25, Hoffman sold 7.7 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover agent while they were in a parking lot in the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to the affidavits.
With probable cause, officers were able to search Hoffman’s vehicle and seized 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cannabis, multiple zip-lock bags and a digital scale.
A warrant for her arrest was issued June 5. Hoffman was arrested Friday.
Hoffman was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond, cash or surety, for the drug charges, but she is being held without bond on an interstate criminal detainer out of Missouri.