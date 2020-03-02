Davenport woman charged with third drug offense

A Davenport woman faces two charges of felony drug possession after an early Monday traffic stop.

Rhonda Minyong Johnson was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck just after midnight when she was pulled over by a Scott County Sheriff's Office deputy. The 46-year-old was suspected of driving with a barred driver's license.

According to the deputy, Johnson admitted to having "rock" in her purse. A search found what was believed to be cocaine in crack form wrapped in clear plastic. It was determined to weigh 0.03 grams. A small blue vial containing what is believed to be 0.05 grams of cocaine in powder form.

Johnson has two prior drug convictions — one in 2014 and another in 2006. She will be represented by Jack Allen Schwartz, a contract attorney with the State Public Defender's office.

If convicted of a third drug-possession offense, Johnson could face up to five years in prison and as much as $7,500 in fines.

Johnson's bond was set at $12,300 and she was released on her recognizance.

