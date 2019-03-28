A Davenport woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized more than 500 ecstasy pills and more than 375 grams of marijuana from her home early Thursday.
Whitney Jostlin Harris, 26, of 724 ½ W. 17th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver MDMA, or ecstasy. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Harris also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
She also is charged with possession of marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brett Digman, at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Davenport police were sent to Harris’ home to investigate a drug complaint.
Harris gave officers permission to search her home and they located a small bag containing 100 ecstasy pills weighing 24.05 grams and a small bag of marijuana weighing 3.65 grams in the living room closet.
At that time Harris revoked the officer’s right to search and a search warrant was gotten. During the second search officers seized another 377.05 grams of marijuana, and another 405 ecstasy pills along with particulates and pieces.
The total packaged weight of the ecstasy pills came to 119.45 grams.
Officers also seized four scales containing marijuana residue.
Harris was booked into the Scott County Jail early Thursday. Scott County District Judge Christine Dalton released Harris without bond and she is to be supervised by the Iowa Department of Corrections while her case proceeds through the judicial system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 in Scott County District Court.