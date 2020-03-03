You are the owner of this article.
Davenport woman charged with unemployment fraud
Davenport woman charged with unemployment fraud

 Tom Loewy

A Davenport woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud.

Alethea Renee Greer was arrested Tuesday by the Scott County Sheriff's Department and is accused of a 32-week unemployment fraud that an investigator said netted $12,204.

According to information filed in Scott County Court by Troy Shelley, an investigator for Iowa Workforce Development, Greer was employed for over two years at Hahn-Grunder Ready Mix while she continued to claim unemployment benefits.

Greer, 39, has been charged with one felony count of fraudulent practice. She will be represented by Lori Kieffer-Garrison, a contract attorney with the Iowa Public Defender's office.

