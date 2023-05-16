A Davenport woman is facing a charge of arson after she allegedly poured gasoline onto a home in an attempt to set it on fire, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said Tuesday night in a news release.

Raven Nicole Whitney, 30, is charged with first-degree arson. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years. A district court judge determines whether a person convicted under this statute shall have to serve 50%, or 12 ½ years, or 70%, or 17 ½ years, of their sentence before parole or work release can be granted.

According to Morris’ news release, at 6:03 p.m., Tuesday, Davenport Police were sent to 667 W. 64th St. to investigate a person pouring gasoline onto the home. The building is a duplex with two residences.

Police were able to secure the scene and firefighters were sent to the scene.

Police and firefighters were able to determine that a verbal argument between individuals escalated into Whitney allegedly pouring gasoline onto the duplex with in an attempt to set it on fire.

Whitney was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.

She is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Wednesday in Scott County District Court where a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

Whitney is currently awaiting trial in Scott County District Court in several cases.

She has a jury trial scheduled for August 17 on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Whitney was arrested on a warrant May 8 on a charge of fifth-degree theft. She allegedly stole a bracelet and a pair of earrings totaling $168 from Von Maur in NorthPark Mall on April 29.

The act was caught on video and she was identified by the store’s loss prevention and Davenport Police.

The charge is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days. Whitney posted a cash bond of $50 to be released from the Scott County Jail and has not made a first appearance on the charge.

Whitney was arrested in November of 2022 on a charge of domestic abuse assault-first offense and interference with official acts. Both charges are simple misdemeanors. Scott County District Court electronic records to not specify a court date in the case.

However, on Jan. 24, 2023, District Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Whitney to seven days in the Scott County Jail for violating a no contact order filed in connection with the case.