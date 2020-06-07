You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport woman faces charges involving gunfire to disperse crowd
topical

Davenport woman faces charges involving gunfire to disperse crowd

{{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport woman was held briefly in Scott County Jail to face weapons charges after she allegedly fired a gun to disperse a disturbance late Saturday.

Nancy Brandt, 60, posted bond early Sunday. She faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm.

According to official records:

Brandt, with a semi-automatic Springfield Armory .380 handgun, went on foot about 9 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance near the 1300 block of Washington Street, about a block away from her home.

She fired the gun with the intent to disperse the disturbance, then pointed it at multiple people, “placing them in fear of possible serious injury.”

Brandt admitted to discharging the firearm and officers also saw surveillance video.

Nancy Lynn Brandt

Nancy Lynn Brandt

 CONTRIBUTED
23
13
6
1
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News