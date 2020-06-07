Davenport woman faces charges involving gunfire to disperse crowd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Davenport woman was held briefly in Scott County Jail to face weapons charges after she allegedly fired a gun to disperse a disturbance late Saturday.

Nancy Brandt, 60, posted bond early Sunday. She faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm.

According to official records:

Brandt, with a semi-automatic Springfield Armory .380 handgun, went on foot about 9 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance near the 1300 block of Washington Street, about a block away from her home.

She fired the gun with the intent to disperse the disturbance, then pointed it at multiple people, “placing them in fear of possible serious injury.”

Brandt admitted to discharging the firearm and officers also saw surveillance video.

