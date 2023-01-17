Davenport woman faces insurance fraud charges

A Davenport woman is facing charges of insurance fraud after she allegedly filed fraudulent documents in connection with an insurance claim, the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau announced Tuesday.

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Hosmer also is charged with one count of forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the Iowa Insurance Division, the investigation into Hosmer began in October. She is accused of filing fraudulent documents to an insurer in connection with an insurance cliam.

Hosmer was arrested in Muscatine on Sunday and booked into the Muscatine County Jail. She was released from the jail after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond through a bonding company.

Muscatine County District Court electronic records on Tuesday did not indicate when Hosmer will make a first appearance on the charges.