 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Davenport woman faces insurance fraud charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A Davenport woman is facing charges of insurance fraud after she allegedly filed fraudulent documents in connection with an insurance claim, the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau announced Tuesday.

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Hosmer also is charged with one count of forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the Iowa Insurance Division, the investigation into Hosmer began in October. She is accused of filing fraudulent documents to an insurer in connection with an insurance cliam.

Hosmer was arrested in Muscatine on Sunday and booked into the Muscatine County Jail. She was released from the jail after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond through a bonding company.

People are also reading…

Muscatine County District Court electronic records on Tuesday did not indicate when Hosmer will make a first appearance on the charges.

Kathryn Hosmer

Kathryn Hosmer
0 Comments
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News