Davenport woman faces second-degree arson charge for truck fire

A Davenport woman who faces a charge of second-degree arson has been released on her own recognizance from Scott County Jail.

Lindsay Alice Faust, 38, was arrested about 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Jackson Avenue and South Clark Street, Davenport.

Here's what happened, according to official documents:

A witness saw her in a Ford F-150 truck after an argument with a man. She allegedly used a lighter to set fire to the seat of the truck.

She admitted to being in the truck but said she just put her cigarette out on the seat.

The argument was in regard to her not having any cigarettes and the man's refusal to get her any.

Second-degree arson is a Class C felony in a structure, building or property or personal property of more than $500. It is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of $1000 to $10,000.

The value of the seat is $900.

