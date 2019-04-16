A Davenport woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she intentionally set fire to an occupied Davenport residence in February.
Ashley Lee Welk, 26, no address given, faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
She was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Welk is expected to appear in Scott County Court on Wednesday via video arraignment.
Arrest affidavits released Tuesday afternoon by the Davenport Police Department allege that Welk intentionally set fire to a residence in the 500 block of East 7th Street at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 21.
Her roommate and three children were in the residence.
Welk admitted to setting combustible materials on fire within the structure and was seen igniting the fire by her roommate, according to the affidavit.
A witness saw her leave the residence, according to the affidavit.
No further information was available Tuesday.