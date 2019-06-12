A Davenport woman slated to go on trial Monday on charges that she neglected her intellectually disabled adult daughter and kept her locked in a bedroom has pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court.
Kimberly Williams, 48, on Wednesday filed a written plea of guilty through her attorney, Barbara Maness, to recklessly committing dependent adult abuse resulting in physical injury, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
The plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation on punishment when she is sentenced July 31.
In the written plea, Williams admitted she was the caretaker of the woman and “recklessly left her in the care of another, knowing he was not caring for her and meeting her needs” and that her daughter suffered an eye ailment.
She denied that the woman was locked in there for 11 months as prosecutors allege.
Williams, who remained free on bond, initially faced felony charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and dependent adult abuse resulting in physical injury.
At 9 p.m. May 22, 2018, officers were called to the home of Williams and her husband, Eugene S. Harris, 57, for a report of a domestic disturbance and found the two in a verbal and physical fight, according to arrest affidavits.
Harris told officers that Williams' intellectually disabled adult daughter lived in the home and was being locked in her room at all times by her mother and was drinking water from the toilet. He also said he had for several days asked Williams to take the woman to the doctor. Williams refused, he told officers.
Harris took officers to an upstairs bedroom, which was locked from the outside, and said the woman was in there. Officers unlocked the room and found her sleeping on a mattress on the floor. The room contained a dresser containing bed sheets, a non-working television and another dresser that was broken.
Officers unlocked the door to the bathroom inside the bedroom and found soiled adult diapers piled up in the sink.
The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from her living conditions.
Officers learned through the investigation that the woman, while locked in the bedroom, had to knock once if she needed something and someone would respond. She also was locked in the room even when people were not in the home and had no way to call for help if she needed it.
Harris told officers that, under the direction of his wife, he brought her daughter food and water bottles. He said he has lived in the home for approximately a year and that, other than two days out of the year, Williams' daughter has lived in the locked room, according to the affidavits.
A Scott County jury in October convicted Harris of neglect of a dependent person and was later sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.