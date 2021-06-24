Davenport woman pleads guilty to lesser charges in child abuse case

The defendant eventually called 911, following the advice of her boyfriend's mother. Moss admitted she and her boyfriend had been the only caretakers for the child since March.

During the investigation, doctors determined the child suffered a perforated bowel. Because of the severity of the injury, a 30-centimeter section of the bowel was removed. Investigators said the injury was caused by high-energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.

Police said there might have been multiple instances of abuse.

The child had new rib fractures to the 7th and 8th ribs when he was taken to Genesis Hospital. He also had partially healed rib fractures to the 10th and 11th ribs on the right side and partially healed rib fractures on the 9th, 10th and 11th on the left side.