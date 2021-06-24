Davenport woman pleads guilty to lesser charges in child abuse case

A Davenport woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse has pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea agreement filed June 16.
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, was arrested in December, 2020 after an investigation that began in July, 2020 when an unresponsive two-year-old child was checked into a Genesis Healthcare System hospital and diagnosed with a perforated bowel. An abdomen X-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.
The child was transferred to the University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because of the severity of his injuries and was not discharged until Aug. 4, 2020.
Moss was originally charged with multiple acts of child endangerment, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and willful injury causing serious injury, and class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She pleaded not guilty to those charges in December.
On June 16 Moss pleaded guilty to lesser charges including two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and neglect of a dependent person, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Davenport police department began investigating Moss on July 12, 2020 while the child was at Genesis. Moss was arrested December 7, 2020.
During the investigation, Moss said she gave the child a bath and believed he inhaled some water.
The child started vomiting and then became motionless. Police said Moss admitted she thought the child was dying and instead of calling 911, she placed the child in an ice bath to try to revive him.
The defendant eventually called 911, following the advice of her boyfriend's mother. Moss admitted she and her boyfriend had been the only caretakers for the child since March.
During the investigation, doctors determined the child suffered a perforated bowel. Because of the severity of the injury, a 30-centimeter section of the bowel was removed. Investigators said the injury was caused by high-energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.
Police said there might have been multiple instances of abuse.
The child had new rib fractures to the 7th and 8th ribs when he was taken to Genesis Hospital. He also had partially healed rib fractures to the 10th and 11th ribs on the right side and partially healed rib fractures on the 9th, 10th and 11th on the left side.
The child had two rib fractures that were completely healed on the 8th and 9th ribs on the left side. Because of the three different healing stages of rib fractures on the child there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child causing multiple serious injuries within the time span of four to six weeks.