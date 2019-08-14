A Davenport woman faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging that an infant and a child in her care suffered injuries in 2017 and 2015, respectively.
Amy Ellen Smith, 46, whose trial was slated to begin Monday, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Scott County District Court to two counts of neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.
Her plea is open, meaning Scott County prosecutors can make any recommendation when she is sentenced Oct. 9.
At that time, prosecutors will dismiss four counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
According to arrest affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint, Davenport police were called April 27, 2017, for a child abuse call involving a then-5-month-old infant who was at the hospital with numerous acute injuries.
Police learned the infant suffered the injuries one day prior while in the direct care of Smith, the infant's in-home daycare provider. The infant had fractures to its left humerus, left femur and right wrist, and also a rib fracture that was consistent with being squeezed.
During the investigation, police learned that another child was injured while in Smith's care in November 2015. The child had multiple bruises on the face and head, and lacerations under the eye, on the mouth, and on the wrists.
Smith said the injuries occurred when the child fell and hit her eye while pushing a milk crate across the floor.
The injuries were not consistent with Smith's explanation. The child was seen by a doctor, who said it was a case of "child beating" and had concerns about it being a non-accidental injury, according to the affidavits.
Smith was arrested in September 2017.